Kimora To Be A Judge On Top Model

We just learned that Kimora Lee Simmons has signed on to be a judge next season on Tyra’s “America’s Next Top Model.”

According to on-set sources, Tyra Banks’ CW beauty contest (which is experiencing the lowest ratings of its 13 seasons) will get a helping hand from none other than Banks’ on-again, off-again frenemy, Kimora Lee Simmons, who Tyra has recruited to serve as a judge next season.

This won’t be Kimora’s first foray sharing the small screen with her on-again/off-again bestie — she formerly appeared as a judge on the first season of Top Model, alongside ex-supermodel Janice Dickinson.

Kimora and Russell Simmons “face-off”

Kimora, who will fill the seat occupied by celebrity guest judges like Kim Kardashian, Chanel Iman and Jessica White, won’t be the only Type A personality on the bench: Word is that fan favorite J. Alexander is getting bounced back to his original role as runway coach and will be replaced by Vogue editor at large Andre Leon Talley.

This should be interesting!!!

Take a look at our Kimora gallery:

