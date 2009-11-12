VIDEO: Miss Jay Is A Daddy?

Okay, hold up, stop the presses!!! Miss Jay’s soldiers march?

“America’s Next Top Model’s” Miss Jay recently sat down with his homegirl, Tyra Banks, to discuss his upcoming memoir, “Follow The Model.”

While chitchatting with Tyra, Jay confesses that he has a son. Sorta.

Check out the interview below:

According to Us Weekly,

“The former model said he and his ex-boyfriend Alex — whom he dubbed ‘the doctor’ — were both sperm donors. ‘A French lesbian had asked if we would be sperm donors,’ he told Banks. ‘So we thought, ‘OK, you want me to do you?’ And she was like, ‘Ooooh, I’m not that talented.’ So I said, ‘Okay fine.’ So we did a little test tube.’

Though Jay is not the biological father, he is actively apart of Boris, his seven-year-old son’s, life.

In his book, which hit shelves Tuesday, he says the experience of being a father,”has enriched my life beyond imagination.”

He said his son is “an incredibly smart child. He was toilet-trained at a year and three months. He refuses to drink out of plastic and will use only glass.” …”He insists on wearing nice shoes,” he writes. “I think somehow my fashion genes must have slipped in there.”

Don’t worry about he being able to walk, or talk, or read. Oh no!!! As long as he drinks out of glasses and wears Louboutin like daddy, hey the kid is a regular Einstein. Yup, sounds like another Ms. Jay in the making.

The jury is still out on this one.

Ladies, would you have a kid with Ms. Jay?

