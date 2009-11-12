7 Ways To Create A Tranquil Bathroom

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Rely on the five senses to create a tranquil bathroom space with soft colors, scented candles and luxurious linens. Your tranquil bathroom may just become your most favorite room in the house.

1. Take a look at the current decor and color scheme, and decide if it says relaxation. Look for distracting design details like uncomplimentary colors, cluttered shelves and an unclean space.

2. Go through your medicine cabinet, shelves and other storage containers. disposing of expired medications and unused beauty products. These items lose their efficacy through time and create an untidy environment.

3. Create a designated space for all toiletry items. Keep personal items hidden away in the medicine cabinet, but beauty products like perfumes and lotions may be worked into a pretty countertop arrangement.

4. Select a soft and soothing color palette. Think of the colors of the ocean when selecting wall color. Sea glass, mint and sea foam are neutral shades that create a subtle impact. Bring in a complementary accent color through bathmats and towels.

5. Spruce up the space. Be selective in your decorating approach and don’t over adorn the space. Begin with the functional and work toward the frivolous to achieve balance.

6. Furnish the bathroom with soft, supple towels. Look for luxurious bathmats that you want to sink your feet into. Keep a cozy robe hanging nearby for added comfort and convenience.

7. Install a dimmer switch so that you can adjust the brightness of the room. Hang window treatments that allow natural light in but also give you privacy.

Tips

Clean your bathroom at least once a week to stay on top of mildew, dirt and grime.

Keep your bathroom smelling fresh and inviting through an air freshener or aromatic candle.

Consider a bathroom sink set complete with toothbrush and toothpaste holder, rinsing cup and soap dispenser.

Baskets serve as great storage containers. Hand-roll pretty towels and place in a basket for display. Keep hair accessories, nail polish or other personal use items in a basket and store in a cabinet.

White has a clean lushness about it and works well for bathroom linens.

Select ultra soft cotton towels that are gentle to the touch. Go for the same sensation when choosing bathmats.

Hang towel racks and make room for necessary storage pieces.

Bathroom artwork should be limited to one or two tasteful pieces displayed on an empty wall.

