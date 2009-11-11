Is Homewrecking In Style?

What ever happened to respecting the sanctity of marriage? Lately there have been a barrage of famous figures getting entangled in messy affairs. Topping the list are Alicia Keys and her infamous affair with a married Swizz Beats, and Shaquille O’Neal who was just caught cheating on his long-time wife Shaunie, with a fellow NBA baller’s wife. Considering the abundance of these high profile cheating scandals, one must wonder: Is home wrecking in style? Surely, I hope not, but the question must be posed because it appears that some women are in need of a reality check.

When a man cheats, he is at fault. About that, we are all certain. However, a substantial amount of blame should also be placed on any woman who concedes to a relationship with a man who is involved, much less married. Do not be fooled by the glamorous nature of celeb affairs, that downsize the importance of fidelity, and emphasize the ease of divorce. When celeb uber-couples divorce, often times they have their fame, and a few millions to keep them warm at night. For the rest of us, the aftermath is usually just pain and heartache. As for the home wreckers, take heed to the old maxim that says, often times “how you get them is how you lose them.”

In real life, home wrecking is a cardinal offense that destroys marriages, lives and relationships. As women, one of our myriad responsibilities is to be mindful of how our actions affect others. Sleeping with a man at the expense of his family is unfair, both to yourself and to his dependents. Don’t cheat your self out of a respectable relationship.

While it might appear that in Hollywood home wrecking is a hot trend, realistically, it will result in nothing more than a hot mess!

