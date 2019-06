Alicia Keys Covers Uptown Magazine

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Alicia Keys graces the cover Uptown Magazine’s Holiday issue. Alicia is currently prepping the release of her eagerly awaiting 4th studio album ‘The Element of Freedom’, which hits stores December 15th.

If you are an Alicia fan, here are some new calendar dates for her upcoming appearances:

November 17: Dancing With the Stars TSWBH performance

November 22: American Music Awards

November 24: Today Show Concert Series: The Plaza performance

November 29: The X Factor, UK

December 01: World AIDS Day free concert

December 02: Christmas at Rockefeller Center special

December 04: Woodie Awards on MtvU

December 05: Cayman Jazz Festival

December 14: Late Show With David Letterman

December 16: The View

December 16: BET 106 & Park

