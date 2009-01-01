Kwanzaa Gallery: Day 7 Faith

To celebrate the last day of Kwanzaa’s principle of Imani which means “faith” we’re focusing on leaders who remind us we’ve come this far by faith.

1st Principle Umoja: Recipes for Kwanzaa



2nd Principle Kujichagulia:Self Determined Women Gallery



3rd Principle Ujima: Community Organization Gallery

4th Principle Ujamaa: Cooperative Economics Entrepreneur Gallery

5th Principle Nia: People with Purpose Gallery

6th Principle Kuumba: Creative Genius Gallery