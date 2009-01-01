Kwanzaa Gallery: Day 7 Faith

To celebrate the last day of Kwanzaa’s principle of Imani which means “faith” we’re focusing on leaders who remind us we’ve come this far by faith.
Missed a day? Click on each principle to learn more.
1st Principle Umoja: Recipes for Kwanzaa
2nd Principle Kujichagulia:Self Determined Women Gallery
3rd Principle Ujima: Community Organization Gallery
4th Principle Ujamaa: Cooperative Economics Entrepreneur Gallery
5th Principle Nia: People with Purpose Gallery
