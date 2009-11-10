CLOSE
Diddy Loses His Pants Doing His Birthday Dance

Diddy sure knows how to party. The music mogul recently celebrated his 40th birthday  in NYC last weekend and was so into it he lost his pants.

Check out the video below:

Diddy caught vacationing with Kim, not Cassie!

Take a look at Diddy below:

Diddy: “One Of My Weakness, Is That I Actually Have A Conscience”

