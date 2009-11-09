Work Out On Your Lunch Break

Exercising on your lunch break can be a great energy booster. Here are some workout tips that will help you use your time effectively from shape.com:

Hit the Gym

If there’s a gym within five minutes from your office, then consider yourself lucky. With a 60-minute lunch break, all you really need is 30 minutes to get in an effective daily workout. “A lot of people think that they need to spend hours in the gym, sweating their heads off to get a good workout-this is not necessarily the case,” says Declan Condron, certified personal trainer and co-creator of the PumpOne FitnessBuilder iPhone app.

Have 30 minutes but not sure how to properly use it? Condron suggests doing two back-to-back exercises without resting in between sets. “You could do a dumbbell squat, then go right into doing a dumbbell chest press. This saves time and allows you to get more done in that short period,” he adds.

Head Outside

If the gym is too far, you can still get in an effective daily workout by power walking, jogging, or running a few sets of stairs. “Run the stairs for five minutes, then follow that with some body-weight squats, push ups, dips and sit ups. Repeat that three times for a total of 30 minutes,” suggests Condron.

Keep in mind that if you’re using your lunch break for fitness, you should prepare and bring a healthy meal to work.

