Jay-Z: “We’re Ready For A Baby”

Seems like Jay-Z is ready to be a dad. According to the NY Daily News, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper, spilled the beans when he let it slip to Gotham mag editor in chief Cristina Greeven Cuomo, that procreating is high on the duo’s priority list right now.

That’s big news from hip hop’s sneakiest couple, who wed secretly on a Tribeca rooftop and rarely even wear their own wedding rings in public.

Beyonce who admitted on “The View” in April that while she was interested in motherhood, she was in no hurry to hit the birthing room after seeing the process up close when her sister Solange did it.

“I definitely want one, but I’m not ready for all of that,” she said then. “I don’t think a person should see that before her time. It was a little much. But I’m so in love with my nephew, and every time I see him I’m like, God, he’s just amazing.”

Being that both Beyonce and Jay-Z are on top of their game right now, it may be the perfect time to put their careers on hold and have a baby!

