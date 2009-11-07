Usher’s Divorce Is Finalized

Usher is officially a single man. According to people.com, court documents were finalized by a Georgia court on Wednesday. Usher Raymond filed for divorce from Tameka Foster in June, citing “irreconcilable differences” and declaring they had lived apart since July 2008 and their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Usher’s lawyer, Ivory Brown, said Friday she couldn’t comment on the case. BJ Bernstein, a lawyer for Tameka Raymond, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The couple have two young sons, Usher Raymond V, who will turn 2 on Nov. 26, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, who will be 1 on Dec. 11. When he filed for divorce, Usher was seeking joint custody of the boys. No custody arrangement was detailed in the divorce decree.

