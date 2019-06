Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

We’re hearing from essence.com, that singer Toni Braxton, is separated from her husband Keri Lewis, formerly of Mint Condition, after 8 years of marriage. Toni and her husband Keri were spotted together this past Tuesday at the Soul Train Awards. The couple have two kids named Demin and Deizel. Braxton has sold 40 million albums worldwide and won six Grammy Awards.

