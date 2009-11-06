Oprah May Not Move Show After All

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

We just can’t imagine Chicago without Oprah, and guess what? She may not be leaving after all.

Yesterday the internet was all abuzz about a report that Oprah Winfrey is getting ready to move her show to Los Angeles.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Winfrey spokesman Don Halcombe denied a definitive plan exists, insisting “she has not made a decision yet” about her show’s future beyond 2011. He affirmed her earlier promise of an announcement by year’s end. While Winfrey still keeps a Chicago condo for when her show’s in production, in recent years she’s spent increasingly more time at her estate in Santa Barbara, Calif.

“The Oprah Winfrey Show” has been based in Chicago since its national launch in 1986. At her Michigan Avenue street party in September, she declared Chicago “the most fabulous city in the world!”

