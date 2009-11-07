Rihanna: “We Were Dangerous For Each Other”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

UPDATE: In the interview that aired tonight, Rihanna shared the graphic account of that fateful February 7 confrontation with then-boyfriend Chris Brown. She also discusses how she eventually broke things off with Brown, and how she feels about him today.

“Love doesn’t go away right away,” she says. “He didn’t accept that very well. Obviously he didn’t want us to be apart. But I had to make a decision for me.”

Watch the video:

This morning, chart-topping singer Rihanna appeared on “Good Morning America” for the second part of her interview with Diane Sawyer.

In the “GMA” interview, Rihanna said “To fall in love with your best friend, it can be scary.” She said that she and Brown were “dangerous” for each other and that the relationship was like an “obsession.”

The night of the attack, Brown got a text message from a woman and Rihanna said she confronted him about it. “It escalated into him being violent towards me,” said Rihanna. She said that at the time of the attack Brown “had no soul in his eyes. Just blank. He was clearly blacked out. There was no person when I looked at him.”

The singer said after the assault began, ”I was battered. I was bleeding, I was swollen in my face.”

Rihanna says “F Love”

But she says, despite everything, she doesn’t feel animosity towards her ex-boyfriend.

“I don’t hate him at all,” Rihanna said in the interview. “I actually love and care about him.” She would like him to “grow up.”

“20/20″ will have more from the interview tonight. Rihanna’s new album, “Rated R,” comes out Nov.23.

Watch the video:

Take a look at Rihanna below: