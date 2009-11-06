STYLISTA: Dare To Wear A Sequins Dress!!

(courtesy of GoshCelebrityFashion.com)

Scared to rock a sequin dress? Think it’ll make you look a little too extra? Take a walk on the wild side with these simple, easy tips to become the glamour goddess you are! GROWL!!!!

How to Wear:

Sequins are best left to shine for themselves – they’re loud and proud and don’t like anything else taking their attention! This is why accessories and bags must be kept to a minimum. The best bag to go for is a clutch as handbags seem to spoil the sequined look. Opt for a small, sleek leather clutch and a few bangles to balance out the sequins.

And What About Hair:

Hair should be left naturally falling either in a loose ponytail or in a dishevelled bedhead style. This is to avoid looking too “polished”, make your outfit look like it came together effortlessly.

The usual Makeup rules apply

Heavy on the eyes, light on the lips and vice versa. The Fringed Backless Sequin Dress (above) would look great with clean dewy makeup and red hot lips. Try to go with darker colors on the lid, like blacks and grays. And if you’re daring enough, blend bright colors like pinks and yellows with your darker hues (try to match without matching too much. This is strictly for the at-home professionals only!)

Ready to take a sequin dress for a test drive, but don’t know where to pick one up? Here are a few spots where you can pick a sexy sequin look up in every size!!!

Charelston Sequin Tunic, Wetseal.com, $25

Navy Aqua Foil Banded-Bottom Dress, Torrid, $48.00

Rare Sequin Vest, Oli.co.uk, $53

Multi Sequin Dress, Oli.co.uk, $58

Juicy Couture Sequined silk-chiffon dress, Net-a-porter.com, $350

Sequinned Mini Dress with Piano Detail, Browns.com, price available upon request

Take a look at the pics below:

