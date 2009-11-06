Bey Thanks Jay For “Putting A Ring On It”

In Berlin, at the 2009 MTV European Music Awards, Beyonce made a very short, and very sweet, acceptance speech after winning the award for “Best Video” for her hit single “Single Ladies.” She thanked only a single person…her husband. That’s the most public display of affection we’ve seen from them in a long time.

“There is only one person I want to thank and that’s Jay for putting a ring on it.”

