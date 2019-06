Beyonce seems to be pushing the limits a little more than usual lately. She just put down a hot performance in this sexy little number at the MTV European Music Awards. While the Queen Bey is known for rocking leotards and corsets, this look is just dripping with sexiness. Check out the gallery and the video below to get a closer look at Mrs. Carter sharing her boudoir wear with the EMA audience during her performance:

Egyptians Call Beyonce “Satanic” And A “Sinner”