Chris Brown To Tell All, Too; “What Was I Thinking?”

Rihanna is set to drop her “Rated R” album in two weeks, so Chris Brown moves his “Grafitti” album release date up, too. Rihanna finally broke her silence this morning on “Good Morning America,” so Chris Brown arranges an interview with MTV the following day. Is someone playing follow the leader?

In the hour-long interview with MTV News correspondent Sway, Brown explains what caused him to lash out against his former girlfriend Rihanna on that fateful February night, why he tweeted old photos of the two of them and what he thinks about, nine months later, when he recalls the incident.

“My thoughts [when I look back on it now] is like, why did it happen? Like, what was I thinking? What is wrong with you? That’s what I’m thinking with myself. That’s what my thoughts are, basically, now.

“It’s like, how do we get past it? How do you, Chris — talking to myself — how do you go from point A to point B? How do you learn from your mistakes, turn it into a positive and help other people with the situation, and at the end of the day become the person that you want to be?”

“Just anger,” he said plainly when asked by Sway what triggered the incident. “Yeah, anger. Young people, we do before we think.”

