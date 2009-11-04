Are Terrence And Taraji On The DL?

I’m hearing that there may a new love affair in the works. According to the New York Post, former co-stars TERRENCE Howard and Taraji Henson — co-hosts of the “Soul Train Awards” Tuesday in Atlanta — sneaking a kiss in the VIP area at La Pomme on West 26th Street.

Last time I checked Terrence was married, so….Taraji what are you thinking???

Pictures don’t lie, and if these two are not a couple, they have definite chemistry. Take a look for yourself….

