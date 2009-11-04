CLOSE
VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom’s Wedding

Khloe Kardashian’s ‘wedding’ to LA Laker Lamar Odom will air on E! this Sunday night (they are still not legally married) and E! has released a 2:15 video clip of the special, seen below. In the video viewers see guests arriving, the Kardashians prepping and Khloe saying she looks like a beekeeper in her veil.

Most memorable is 2:00 in when the couple share their first kiss as (still not legal) man and wife.

