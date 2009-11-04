VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom’s Wedding

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Khloe Kardashian’s ‘wedding’ to LA Laker Lamar Odom will air on E! this Sunday night (they are still not legally married) and E! has released a 2:15 video clip of the special, seen below. In the video viewers see guests arriving, the Kardashians prepping and Khloe saying she looks like a beekeeper in her veil.

Most memorable is 2:00 in when the couple share their first kiss as (still not legal) man and wife.

Watch the video:

Khloe and Lamar seal the deal with a tat

Take a look at the couple below:

Lamar’s ex has issues with kids spending time with Khloe