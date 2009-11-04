PASS OR FAIL: 50 Cent’s Cologne Ad

Rapper 50 Cent has recently joined the ranks of other hip hop stars by releasing a fragrance for men – “Power by 50.”

The composition starts with accords of lemon leaves, black pepper and artemisia, a heart of dark wood, coriander and nutmeg and base notes full of patchouli, musk and oak moss. The flacon was created of dark, blurry glass, with a silver, metal stopper inspired by design of 50 Cent’s favourite watch – Piguet. If you would like to smell like power, the fragrance will be available at Macy’s starting this Thursday (November 5), ranging from $50.50-$68.50, in sizes of 50 or 100ml.

But before 50 and his fragrance company Lighthouse Beauty made the final decision on the bottle’s design, there were several rejections. Check them below: