GALLERY: Stella McCartney For GapKids!

Stella McCartney is transforming the fashion world with her edgy, yet classic take on adult fashion for GapKids which was created with baby haute couture in mind. But trust us when we say, this collection does not let up in the style department like some other (a la Jimmy Choo) high end designers do when it comes to collections for Mommy recessionista.

The fashion house offers over-sized cardigans, skinny jeans with zipper embellishes, band jackets (think Beyonce and Rihanna’s Balmain Band Jacket), and tulle skirts that guarantee baby is as fashion forward as Mommy!!!

Take a peek at the lovely little lookbook for the babies!!!! Try not to get too jealous!

