Egyptians Call Beyonce “Satanic” And A “Sinner”

Beyonce is set to perform for the first time, this Friday, in North Africa. But the queen of Pop is been described as a sinner and of satanic possession by the extreme wings of both the Muslim and Christian religious sects.

Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamic movement believes the government is trying to divert peoples’ attention from real business of politics by bringing a singer who always appears naked in her video clips. Hamdi Hassan said: “The government is trying to make people indulge in sin and licentiousness to cover up the other crimes it is committing against them.”

Poverty is still endemic in Egypt and the ticket fee that has climbed up to US$400 is unreasonable high. Conservative Christians and Muslims in the land of the Pharaoh have questioned what benefit the show brings to the country apart from “immorality”.

The R&B diva’s stage performances make the eyes tweak. Her provocative dance moves and half-naked outfits could easily stir up reaction from ardent religious and modest people, observers have said. Beyonce who once claimed she is religious and goes to church was quickly slammed by an online Christian group, Jesus-is-saviour.com, “Beyonce is NO Christian. She is satanic, serving the Devil,” it stated.

Beyonce Serves Up Thanksgiving Special & DVD Release

Solange Is Dropped By Her Label

http://cdn.hellobeautiful.com/external/js/gallery/565707/

Also On HelloBeautiful: