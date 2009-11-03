CLOSE
Rihanna Opens Up To GMA’s Diane Sawyer

Rihanna sits down with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer revealing publicly for the first time what happened last February with singer and ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

“He was definitely my first big love,” she told Sawyer. “…This happened to me…it can happen to anyone,” Rihanna said.

The incident resulted in Brown being sentenced to community labor, five years of probation and one year of domestic-violence counseling.

She also discussed her life growing up in Barbados and how she’s been doing over the last 9 months. Rihanna will be honored at Glamour magazine’s annual Women of the Year event at Carnegie Hall in NYC on Monday, Nov. 9.

Rihanna: “Domestic Violence Is A Secret, I Want To Give Insight”

Rihanna’s interview airs on “Good Morning America” on Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. ET, and on “20/20″ on Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

Rihanna to break silence on GMA

Take a look at Rihanna’s Glamour photo shoot:

