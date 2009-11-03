GALLERY: Chris Brown And Cassie’s “Crawl” Video Shoot

Photos have surfaced of Chris Brown on the set of his new music video “Crawl”, which is a ballad that will serve as the second single from his upcoming album “Graffiti”

LISTEN TO THE TRACK HERE!

By the looks of the pictures, it seems safe to say that he’s snagged R&B singer and model Cassie as his leading the lady.

Here’s an excerpt of the lyrics:

Love, can you see my hand? / I need one more chance / We can still have it all / If we crawl / Till we can walk again / Then we’ll run / Until we’re strong enough to jump / Then we’ll fly / Until there is no wind / So let’s crawl, crawl, crawl”

SEE THE PICS BELOW:

