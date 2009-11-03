GALLERY: Chris Brown And Cassie’s “Crawl” Video Shoot

Photos have surfaced of Chris Brown on the set of his new music video “Crawl”, which is a ballad that will serve as the second single from his upcoming album “Graffiti”
By the looks of the pictures, it seems safe to say that he’s snagged R&B singer and model Cassie as his leading the lady.
Here’s an excerpt of the lyrics:
Love, can you see my hand? / I need one more chance / We can still have it all / If we crawl / Till we can walk again / Then we’ll run / Until we’re strong enough to jump / Then we’ll fly / Until there is no wind / So let’s crawl, crawl, crawl”
