Top 10 Ghoulish Jewels For Halloween

Here are our top 10 jewelry picks to help you get into the Halloween spirit. These festive pieces are fun for the holiday, but also have lasting appeal. Rock them just this weekend, or year round; either way you are sure to make a statement with these scorpions, and spiders and skulls, oh my!

Take a look at these holiday pieces:

1.) Spiked Cuff Bracelet– Ami Club Wear, 19.99

2.) Spider Ring – Betsey Johnson,

3.) Black Cat Studs -Betsey Johnson, $30.00

4.) Spider Necklace – Betsey Johnson, $85.00

5.) Rhinestone Encrusted Snake Bracelet – Patricia Field, 94$

6.) Serpent Slither Ring – Patricia Field, $42

7.) Skull Necklace – Jessica Kagan Cushman, $110

8.) Gold Plated Scorpion Brooch – Pugster, $15.50

9.) 18K Two-Tone Gold Over Sterling Silver Skull & Crossbones with Diamond Accent – Zales, $33.15

10.) Web Cuff – Gara Danielle, $1,195

