RUMOR: Is Nick & Mariah’s Marriage In Trouble?

I’m hearing that Nick and Mariah are having trouble in their marriage due to Mariah not being able to get pregnant.

According to bossip.com, their sources are saying that Mariah drinks heavily sometimes out of frustration of not being able to conceive a child yet, and Nick is the clean up man for all her drunken mess:

The source says that Nick has always been supportive of Mariah but her excessive partying and drinking has taken a toll on their fresh relationship. Nick is said to blame Mariah’s up and down weight on her partying. The source reveals that although the two are still very much in love, little kinks like this in the beginning will start to tear the two apart. So in other words, our source is saying Mariah better shape up or ship out. But we all know who really wears the pants, so Mr.Carey just better get used to things the way they are.

Mariah & Nick celebrate his 29th birthday

Mariah wants to be a mommy!

