Today’s principle Nia focuses on making change to build, encourage and develop our communities. We’ve put together a gallery of people who devoted their lives to doing just that.

More about Kwanzaa

1st Principle Umoja: Recipes for Kwanzaa



2nd Principle Kujichagulia:Self Determined Women Gallery



3rd Principle Ujima: Community Organization Gallery

4th Principle Ujamaa: Cooperative Economics Entrepreneur Gallery