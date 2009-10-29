Teyana Taylor Launches “Dope Lips” Lip Gloss Line

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Teyana Taylor is getting her hustle on. The singer/rapper/dancer recently launched her own lipgloss line titled Dope Lips.

Check out her photoshoot for the collection:

Teyana Taylor is Chris Brown’s ride or die chick

VIDEO: Teyana Taylor works it