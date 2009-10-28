Keyshia Cole’s Other Sister Elite To Get Reality Show

Keyshia Cole’s family sure knows how to hustle. According to bossip.com, Keyshia and Neffe’s sister, Elite, is getting her own reality show. Apparently, Elite is a singer, working on an album and Dariel is a starving hair stylist building his clientele in the entertainment industry

Here’s what we know:

According to Neffe’s hairstylist Dariel, who will be co-starring in the reality show with Elite, the show will be a raw and real account of the grind that he and Elite will face as they hustle to become successful. Dariel says the show will pick up Elite’s search for her father, as well as, her recording an album. We didn’t even know this chick could sing. Elite was introduced during the second season of Keyshia’s reality show and got a lot of on-air time during Frankie and Neffe’s show.

I guess anyone can get a reality show these days!!

Take a look at Elite’s family below:

