Get Mary J Blige’s Get-Fit-Anywhere Secret!

When you’re on the road you can’t always get to a gym, but that doesn’t mean you should throw in the towel and blow off your workout. Do what Mary J. Blige does while traveling, bring along a TRX suspension Home Training Kit. It’s a two-pound strap and handle weight-training system you can easily pack in your suitcase. Just attach it to a door or other sturdy base and you’ll strengthen and tone your muscles by lifting and lowering your own body weight.

