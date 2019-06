Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Looks like J.Lo and Marc Anthony will announce their decision to split on Valentine’s Day.The New York Daily News is reporting that the couple will announce their split right after Marc’s show at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 14th. The couple recently renewed their vows three months ago in Las Vegas, but it seems it wasn’t enough to keep the marriage together.

Definitely not a funny valentine for Jenny.

