Naomi Campbell Gets Sued…AGAIN!

A cosmetics-marketing company is suing Naomi Campbell for allegedly keeping its cut of the profits earned from a fragrance-licensing agreement.

Filed late Monday in New York, the lawsuit says Campbell violated a 1998 contract by leaving Moodform Mission out of a deal made within roughly the past year, reports the Associated Press.

It says she stopped paying Moodform Mission its share of proceeds from scents it helped develop. Those include Naomi Campbell, Cat Deluxe and Seductive Elixir.

Moodform is seeking unspecified damages from the supermodel, but Campbell’s lawyer, Marty Singer, tells TMZ the whole thing is “ridiculous and absurd.”

“The lawsuit is nothing more than a preemptive strike since Moodform knows that my client has substantial claims against Moodform and their principals for millions of dollars for breaching their fiduciary duties among other acts of misconduct,” Singer said. (via Eurweb)

