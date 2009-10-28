Double Booking Delays Jay-Z’s Performance At Yankee Stadium

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

UPDATE: Jay-z needs to get his calendar in order…I’m hearing the real reason why he’s not performing at tonight’s World Series opener is because he’s double booked. According to missinfo.com, Jay-Z is scheduled to perform a concert in Columbus, Ohio:

UPDATE: At 5:30 p.m. John Vlautin from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc., the company representing Jay-Z, told The Lantern that Jay-Z will be performing at the Schottenstein Center and that he will perform in New York on Thursday, depending on the weather. “He will be there in Columbus,” Vlautin said.

Jay-Z’s and Alicia Keys’ fans will have to wait another day to see them perform at the World Series in the Bronx. According to the NY Daily News,Major League Baseball announced that the World Series performances featuring Jay-Z and Alicia Keys have been rescheduled to take place prior to Game 2 on Thursday, due to a forecast for inclement weather for Game 1 on Wednesday.

According to MLB, the staging for the performance could adversely impact the field if it is wet, creating damaged and unsafe playing conditions.

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys to perform at World Series opener

Take a look at Alicia and Jay:

Michelle Obama to attend World Series opener

Also On HelloBeautiful: