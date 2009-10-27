PASS OR FAIL: Rihanna’s “Rated R” Album Cover

By now, you should have seen Rihanna’s racy single cover for “Russian Roulette.”

Here is the cover for her impending album, ‘Rated R.’ The grainy black-and-white cover was shot by famed photographer Ellen von Unwerth, who says that “Rihanna was looking to create something a bit new for the look of the album.”

Von Unwerth goes on to say that Rihanna is “so beautiful, sweet and tough at the same time — and a pleasure to shoot,” adding that she’s “fantastic to work with — very giving, very creative, very involved in every aspect of the shoot, and ready to push the boundaries.”

The album, which is set to be released on Monday, Nov. 23, is Rihanna’s first album since 2007’s ‘Good Girl Gone Bad.’

It is the same day Lady Gaga’s sophomore effort, “The Fame Monster,” and 50 Cent’s “Before I Self Destruct” will drop.

