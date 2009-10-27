PHOTOS: Diddy Caught Vacationing With Kim, Not Cassie!!

Diddy was in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil this weekend. He sent a TwitPic to all his followers allowing them to see his lovely view of Copacabana Beach.

He tweeted: “BRAZIL!!!!! Ass! Ass! Ass! Phat round beautiful ASSES!!!!! Everywhere! Its a ASS suniami!!!!!!!! I think I like it here!!! Lol”

He also was spotted on the balcony of the Fasano Hotel…with none other than one of his baby mama’s, Kim Porter.

Wonder how Cassie feels about this…

Diddy: “One Of My Weaknesses Is That I Actually Have A Conscience”

Is Cassie Going In On Diddy?