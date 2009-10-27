Rosie O’Donnell: Oprah & Gayle Are Gay

Rosie O’Donnell was on the Howard Stern Sirius Satellite radio show yesterday. She gave her opinion on her former “The View” co-host and also expressed what she thinks about Oprah Winfrey’s relationship with best friend Gayle King.

Here’s what Rosie had to say:

“I don’t know. I think she’s never been married and she’s exceptionally close to Gayle [King],” Rosie, who was promoting her own Sirius XM show, “Rosie Radio,” which stars next Monday, said. “I don’t know that she and Gayle are necessarily doing each other but I think they are the emotional equivalent of…” “A gay couple,” Howard chimed in. “When they did that road trip, that’s as gay as it gets,” Rosie said. “And I don’t mean it to be an insult either. I’m just saying, listen, if you ask me, that’s the couple.”

Oprah and Gayle have long denied the rumors.

Oprah Says Cookie Johnson’s “CJ” Jeans Are Her Fav

Oprah To Reunite Mike Tyson & Evander Holyfield