Angela Simmons Talks Interracial Dating

Reverend Run’s little daughter Angela Simmons is sick and tired of her own people hating on her decision to date outside of her race. Check out what she had to say about folks being upset that she’s dating Dallas rapper Skillz who is half Venezuelan and half Argentinian:

I am a lil surprised at the number of people that seem to disapprove of the relationship with my boyfriend. I find this reality to be kind of hard to accept. There are times when I notice people giving us long hard stares and those stares are usually from my own people! Honestly, I wish everyone could benefit from the beauty that can come from experiences that happen outside of your own comfort zone. Give it a shot and you can learn so much from a person you never thought you’d talk to or have something in common with. Sometimes society makes it hard for us to be comfortable enough in our own skin to embrace others who are different

I’m a little confused, I thought dude was Puerto Rican? I didn’t realize that dating a latino man was considered interracial dating…

Vanessa Simmons is dating a Wayans!!

