Brighten Up Your Home For Under $50

Want to brighten up your home without spending a fortune? This IKEA Dioder light strips are available in either strips or spot lighting. These strips emits low heat; can be used in small spaces, like inside a cabinet or behind a wall-mounted TV. Can be connected together (up to 4 pieces) in a straight line or L-shape.
Take a look at what you can do with these light strips:
