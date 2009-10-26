MANIK MAG: The New Fashion Mecca For Plus Sized Women

We’ve come across a new web magazine that tailors its content exclusively to the fashion forward plus-sized set. ManiK Magazine is on the cutting edge of style, producing material that caters specifically for a group that is largely excluded from the elite fashion circles. According to the mags website:

ManiK Magazine is an online fashion & lifestyle monthly publication for the stylishly conscious curvaceous woman who craves the utmost of apparel and accessories- never missing a trend. Bringing beauty, style, social, and health editorials together under one domain, ManiK captures the epitome of, “What’s hot – NOW!” while promoting health and wellness.

All you curvaceous fashionistas out there now have a place to call your fashion home! There is nothing sub-par about ManiK, as their site features the most cutting edge style advice in a more inclusive way. The online mag is attentive and sensitive to the needs of the plus-sized community, without coming across as frumpy or matronly, as is so often the case with these types of sites.

For your daily fashion, beauty, health and wellness reports check out ManiK. It is definitely a resource for women of all sizes, with more emphasis placed on a demographic that has for a long time been ignored.

