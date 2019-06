Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Looks like there’s new beef, and this time it’s Foxy Brown vs Lil Kim. According to allhiphop.com, Foxy has a verse on a song by a rapper named Boss, and check out what she spits:

“Mutha f**kas will never catch me dancin’ with the stars, never!” “You rap b***hes wanna be me so bad, you studied my whole swag”

I think it’s safe to say she’s going in on Kim!!!

Spotted: Lil Kim without makeup

Take a look at the two below:

Does Foxy Brown have a sex tape?