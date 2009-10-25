VIDEO: Michelle Obama Appears On Jay Leno

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

What’s the President’s most annoying habit? Well according to the First Lady it’s his tennis game. When they play, the President usually wins.

“He beats me quite often,” she said on NBC-TV’s “The Jay Leno Show,” appearing via satellite hookup from the White House. “That gets to be pretty annoying.”

Watch the video:

Leno pushed the First Lady to talk about her husband’s flaws. At first, she sarcastically said he has none.

“He’s perfect,” she quipped.

Then she went in: It’s their battles on the tennis court that get her peeved.

