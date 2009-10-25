VIDEO: Michelle Obama Appears On Jay Leno

What’s the President’s most annoying habit? Well according to the First Lady it’s his tennis game. When they play, the President usually wins.
“He beats me quite often,” she said on NBC-TV’s “The Jay Leno Show,” appearing via satellite hookup from the White House. “That gets to be pretty annoying.”
Leno pushed the First Lady to talk about her husband’s flaws. At first, she sarcastically said he has none.
“He’s perfect,” she quipped.
Then she went in: It’s their battles on the tennis court that get her peeved.
