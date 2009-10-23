Top 5 Kids Halloween Costumes

Here is our top 10 list of Halloween costumes for children. Check the gallery below to see them!

Babies

1) Baby Cow

Milk your baby’s cuteness with this adorable costume. This is a great option for people in cooler climates. Keep your little bundle warm in this adorable one piece.

2) Baby Lion

This lion costume is an irresistibly cute option for your baby. It is a lined jumpsuit, topped off with a full lion’s mane and tail.

3.) Gingerbread Baby

Your baby will be super sweet in this gingerbread cookie costume. Avoid the typical baby costumes, and go for this option that’s as cute as it is unique.

4.) Baby Flamingo

Who can resist a baby flamingo? This costume is perfect for your little girl if you’re trying to avoid the typical princesses and witches.

5.) Sugar Plum Fairy

This sugar plum fairy is a good option for girly girls. It is cute for her and reasonably priced for you!

Big Kids

1.)Bee

Your little girl will surely “bee” a cutie in this costume. It comes complete with the body suit, headpiece and wings.

2.) Champion on the Wheaties Box

If you are choosing to let your child go the humorous route, then opt for this inventive costume. Acknowledge your little champ’s greatness by putting him right on the Wheaties box cover.

3.) Optimus Prime Deluxe

The “Transformers” movie is a blockbuster hit, and so is this costume. This set is good quality and looks very realistic. It is a great alternative to the normal superheroes.

4.) Astronaut

Send your child over the moon with this cool costume. The astronaut comes complete with the back piece and helmet.

5.) Michael Jackson

Pay homage to the King of Pop with this tribute costume. Every little kid has some Michael moves in them (I know your kid has pulled out some interesting pelvis thrusts at the family bbq, admit it!). Bring out his inner pop star with his get up.

