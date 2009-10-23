No Judgement Fridays: 4 Tips For A Happy Menage A Trois

When we think of a taboo subject menage a trois or threesomes (as we Americans say) are right at the top of the list. Most men will admit that this is their fantasy, even if they can barely handle one female at a time. Some women do it to please their man, yet some do it because it is their fantasy too. Whatever your reason, if you decide to go down this path there are certain things to keep in mind.

Be Safe: Condoms and dental dams are tools of this trade. There has to be enough to go around for everyone, so being a Costco shopper will prove to be extremely important.

Pay Attention: Do not let the lust, drugs and alcohol take over make sure that the safety tools are fresh for every mode of entrance. When people do things that society looks down upon they tend to use vices to get them through the experience. Keep your wits about you. It is in your best interest to know which penis is where and to make sure that when it is your turn you have a fresh condom on it.

Stay Busy: When your other partners are sexing it up, you have to be creative with your tongue, hands or even feet. This is not the time to lose inspiration or be conservative; stay in the game.

Set Ground Rules: Everyone does not like everything, so likes and dislikes should always be put on the table first. This is extremely important when we are talking about one girl and two guys. This is the time to list all of your sexual inhibitions so there are no surprises later.

