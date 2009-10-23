CLOSE
Mary J Blige Opens Center For Women

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul joined forces with Gucci to open the first ever Mary J. Blige Center for Women in Yonkers New York. The Mary J. Blige Center for Women aims to help women bounce back from traumatic experiences and realize their goals through career development, personal growth programs and scholarships.

