Mary J Blige Opens Center For Women

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul joined forces with Gucci to open the first ever Mary J. Blige Center for Women in Yonkers New York. The Mary J. Blige Center for Women aims to help women bounce back from traumatic experiences and realize their goals through career development, personal growth programs and scholarships.

Take a look at the pics below:

Listen to MJB’s “Skycap”

No kids for Mary J Blige