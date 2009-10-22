NEW SONG: Chris Brown’s “Crawl”

Chris Brown has released a third song off his upcoming album, Graffiti. The ballad is titled “Crawl,” and here’s an excerpt of the lyrics:

Love, can you see my hand? / I need one more chance / We can still have it all / If we crawl / Till we can walk again / Then we’ll run / Until we’re strong enough to jump / Then we’ll fly / Until there is no wind / So let’s crawl, crawl, crawl”

