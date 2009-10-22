VIDEO: Michelle Obama Hula-Hoops At “Healthy Kids Fair”

Yesterday, First Lady Michelle Obama hosted a “Healthy Kids Fair” on the South Lawn of the White House. The event promoted exercise and healthy eating for about 100 kids and parents from local elementary schools. Cooking demonstrations of healthy meals were conducted, as well. The First Lady ran an obstacle course, jumped rope and hula hooped an impressive 142 swivels before her hula hoop hit the ground. Check the video and photo gallery below!

