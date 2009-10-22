Is Rihanna Dating R&B Singer Travis London?

Oh Rihanna, so many men, so little time..I’m hearing that Rihanna has found love with aspiring R&B singer Travis London. The Bajan beauty has been dating up a storm since splitting from Chris Brown, following a much-publicized fight back in February.

“They’ve been dating for three months. She thinks he’s so sweet. He opens doors for her and sends flowers, gifts and love notes every day they’re apart,” Contactmusic quoted a source as telling Us magazine.

An insider reveals the pair has enjoyed a series of romantic rendezvous in Berlin, Germany – where Rihanna has been shooting her new album cover and video.

Take a look at our Rihanna gallery:

NEW MUSIC: Rihanna’s “Russian Roulette”

Take a look at Rihanna’s slick back hair