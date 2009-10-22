3 DIY Spa Treaments We Love

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

With common household ingredients you can pamper yourself spa-style. Invite your girls around, chill some bubbly, serve some strawberries and get ready to de-stress:

Face fantastic

Your first step will be to cleanse your face – after the cocktails and late nights your skin will love you for it.

Start by first removing all your makeup, and depending on how sorry your skin is looking you can opt for a mask or a steam followed by an exfoliating cleanse.

If your skin is looking dull or dry a mask made of fresh fruit may help, fruit contains alpha-hydroxy acids which work to remove the surface layer of dead skin revealing fresher skin beneath.

A good one to try is the peach mask. Cook a peach till it’s soft, mash it up with a fork add a tablespoon of honey and oatmeal until it is thick. Apply to clean skin and let sit for ten minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Smooth skin

Smooth skin is easy to achieve, use an exfoliant such as a body brush or loofah sponge. Work from the feet upwards in circular motions to improve your circulation whilst revealing supple skin.

Alternatively you can use a sugar scrub which is easily made at home. Combine brown sugar, aloe vera and jojoba oil (if available) in a bowl. Mix until you form a smooth paste, rub this into the skin in circular motion. The sugar crystals will scrub away dead skin cells and the jojoba oil and aloe will moisturise your skin. Rinse clean

Honey Hair Shine

Revive tired tresses and give them a shine boost with this easy-to-make, leave-in honey hair treatment.

Here’s what you need:

* 1 teaspoon honey

* 4 cups warm water

Stir honey into warm water. After shampooing pour mixture through hair. Do not rinse out. Dry as normal.

