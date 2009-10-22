The Secrets to Aging Gracefully

In every drugstore, on every makeup counter, and in every fashion magazine, you will find some reference and countless tips on how to look younger. Women can use age-defying beauty products to erase and conceal crow’s feet, age lines and wrinkles. Plastic surgery can nip, tuck, and shed years off your appearance. It is like women over 40 years old are encouraged to alter their natural beauty, because being an older woman is “wrong” or not as beautiful as a twenty something.
Well ladies, this article is not going to give you tips on how to falsify your age. Instead, we have compiled a list of tips on how to age gracefully. That is, embrace your age and the wise and regal beauty that comes with it.
So, stop spending money on age-defying products, and spend more time on taking care of your beauty, health and spirit naturally. And, keep in mind that age is an attitude, and does not dictate your life.
BEAUTY:
Practice natural skin care
Antioxidants
Moisturize
Sun Screen
Exfoliate
Don’t forget your neck, chest and hands need skincare too
Use shimmery makeup sparingly. It adds a glow
Get manicures
HEALTH:
Exercise combining aerobics and weight work. Try yoga
Healthy Diet
Add olive or canola oil to your salad dressing. It may boost your skin’s radiance
Skip the sweet stuff. No sugar
Eat enough protein
Drink Green and Black Tea
Drink 8 glasses of water a day
Vitamin and Herbal Supplements
Vitamin C
Practice light to no drinking
No smoking
Make sure you get enough sleep
See your doctor regularly
SPIRIT:
Exercise your brain. Continue to learn and grow
Take charge of your financial future
Live Life to the fullest
Look in the mirror and say, “I’m older, and I still look GOOD.”
Be stress free
Be happy
Smile