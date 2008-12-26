FANTASY FRIDAY: Gifts That Weren’t Under Our Tree

While we love our gifts, here are a few things that Santa forgot to bring. Oh well, there’s always next year.
Mercedes McLaren SLR Roadster 722 S
Only 75 units will go into production, with each costing €750,000 (over US $1 million)
Amosu Diamond Canon Camera
This exceptional piece of luxury in a form of a camera. Only 10 limited edition diamond camera will be made! €6,000.
The 3.4-oz. bottle of the perfume is covered with hand-stitched white leather, and it comes in a leather box with silver and gold details. The Gianni Versace Couture fragrance is available from Versace’s 84 boutiques around the world for $2100.
Brionvega Alpha TV
I love all things retro. This retro-stylish Italian designed LCD TV titled Alpha from the house of Brionvega. The innovative design allows the base to hold the electronics and the DVD player for a clean look and portable appeal. Available in silver, black or the orange, and sells for $2470.
Bentley and Ego $20k Laptop
This Ego for Bentley Luxury notebook will get you all the attention from the on-lookers, no matter where you are. Available for $20K from Ego Lifestyle.