FANTASY FRIDAY: Gifts That Weren’t Under Our Tree

While we love our gifts, here are a few things that Santa forgot to bring. Oh well, there’s always next year.

Mercedes McLaren SLR Roadster 722 S

Only 75 units will go into production, with each costing €750,000 (over US $1 million)

Amosu Diamond Canon Camera

This exceptional piece of luxury in a form of a camera. Only 10 limited edition diamond camera will be made! €6,000.

The 3.4-oz. bottle of the perfume is covered with hand-stitched white leather, and it comes in a leather box with silver and gold details. The Gianni Versace Couture fragrance is available from Versace’s 84 boutiques around the world for $2100.

Brionvega Alpha TV

I love all things retro. This retro-stylish Italian designed LCD TV titled Alpha from the house of Brionvega. The innovative design allows the base to hold the electronics and the DVD player for a clean look and portable appeal. Available in silver, black or the orange, and sells for $2470.

Bentley and Ego $20k Laptop

This Ego for Bentley Luxury notebook will get you all the attention from the on-lookers, no matter where you are. Available for $20K from Ego Lifestyle.

