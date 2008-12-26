FANTASY FRIDAY: Gifts That Weren’t Under Our Tree

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

While we love our gifts, here are a few things that Santa forgot to bring. Oh well, there’s always next year.

Mercedes McLaren SLR Roadster 722 S

Only 75 units will go into production, with each costing €750,000 (over US $1 million)

Amosu Diamond Canon Camera

This exceptional piece of luxury in a form of a camera. Only 10 limited edition diamond camera will be made! €6,000.

The 3.4-oz. bottle of the perfume is covered with hand-stitched white leather, and it comes in a leather box with silver and gold details. The Gianni Versace Couture fragrance is available from Versace’s 84 boutiques around the world for $2100.

Brionvega Alpha TV

I love all things retro. This retro-stylish Italian designed LCD TV titled Alpha from the house of Brionvega. The innovative design allows the base to hold the electronics and the DVD player for a clean look and portable appeal. Available in silver, black or the orange, and sells for $2470.

Bentley and Ego $20k Laptop

This Ego for Bentley Luxury notebook will get you all the attention from the on-lookers, no matter where you are. Available for $20K from Ego Lifestyle.

